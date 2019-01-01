Chelsea complete loan move for Higuain

The Blues announced that the veteran forward will join the club on loan with an option to buy

Chelsea have confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain has joined the club on an initial loan deal with an option to buy this summer.

Higuain joins after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at AC Milan, where he scored eight goals.

He was on loan with the club following a stint with Juventus after shining under current Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri at Napoli.

Under Sarri, Higuain finished as top scorer in Serie A with 36 goals in 2015-16, breaking the Italian record in the process.

Higuain, who will take the No. 9 shirt, comes in as as Alvaro Morata prepares for a loan-to-buy move to Atletico Madrid.

"When the opportunity to join Chelsea presented itself I had to take it," Higuain told the club's official website. "It’s a team I’ve always liked that has a lot of history, a wonderful stadium and they play in the Premier League, a league I’ve always wanted to play in.

"I now hope I can give back that trust Chelsea have shown me out on the pitch. I can’t wait to start and I hope to adapt as soon as possible."

More to come...