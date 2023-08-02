Chelsea have competition! Brighton reject huge £80m+ bid for top Blues target Moises Caicedo from unnamed club

- Chelsea negotiating for Caicedo
- Latest bid rejected
- Rival club offers north of £80m
WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, the bid is worth northwards of Chelsea's latest £80 million ($102m) proposal for the midfielder, but it has still been knocked back by the Seagulls. Sky Sports later reported that a Saudi Pro League club was behind the unattributed approach.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton value the 21-year-old at at least £100m ($217m), with the £105m ($133m) Arsenal paid West Ham for Declan Rice earlier this summer serving as a marker.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are locked in gruelling negotiations with the south coast club, although they are still believed to be short of their asking price despite seeing their most recent bid rejected, and that has led them to look at alternatives.
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are unbeaten so far under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino and complete their US tour against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night in Chicago.