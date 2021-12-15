Chelsea boss Tuchel sorry for Aubameyang after losing Arsenal captaincy

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed his sympathy for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he was stripped of the club's captaincy.

On Tuesday, the Gunners announced that the 2016 African Footballer of the Year will no longer wear the armband after he breached the club's discipline before the Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday.

He was consequently dropped from the match and it has been confirmed that he will miss Wednesday's league fixture against West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium.

When asked if he will reach out to Aubameyang over the situation, Tuchel said in a press conference ahead of Thursday’s clash against Everton: “I will at some point, but, I don't want also to disturb. I think that he was a very important player for me, we had a very close relationship, until today.

“When we meet it's still always very, very nice. And I can only say the best things about Auba as a player and a person. I feel sorry for him that he's in trouble. This is not where he should be with his kind of quality and the positive character that he has. And I still believe in this.

“But I'm not involved, I'm not involved in what's going on in his club now, and for this I want to also show my respect and not be involved and judge what is right and wrong.

“I just have my picture, my relationship with Auba, and this is not affected by that.”

Despite his current struggle in front of goal with his last effort dating back to October 22 (vs. Aston Villa), Aubameyang has a tally of seven goals and two assists in all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side.

The latest situation he is facing in North London has reportedly cast doubt over his future at the club, even though he has two years left on his contract.

It remains to be seen if Aubameyang will play for the Gunners before reporting for international duty with Gabon at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Panthers are in Group C with Morocco, Ghana and Comoros.