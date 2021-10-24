Chelsea boss Tuchel admits it's 'unfair' asking Hudson-Odoi to play wingback so often

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that it is unfair for him to ask Callum Hudson-Odoi to operate as a wingback so often - but that he feels the Chelsea star needs to push his boundaries.

The 20-year-old Blues starlet picked up a rare starting appearance under the German during this weekend's 7-0 Premier League rout against Norwich, nabbing himself a first-half finish in the process.

The England international, who has often been fielded as a right wingback under Tuchel, played a more advanced role against the Canaries. The manager has admitted that the positional change is to help challenge him.

"I think he needs that," Tuchel stated. "For me, he needs that. These guys who are so full of quality hear sometimes a little bit too often how good they are.

"But you need to prove it, to show it and for the offensive guys it is easy – just reach statistics and deliver assists and goals and this is what he does and what he needs to show.

"We are aware that we are maybe a bit unfair when we ask him to play too often as a right wingback where he cannot show his full potential.

"We are aware of that so it’s always a mix and at the moment we think we have found a way to push him to the limits and this can change from week to week."

Hudson-Odoi seizes rare chance

With injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, the Cobham graduate - who has spent his entire career at Stamford Bridge - took the most of the opportunity presented to shine up front.

His early finish helped keep the ball rolling against Daniel Farke's struggling Canaries, and further enshrined Chelsea's place atop the summit of the Premier League as they look to back up last term's Champions League success.

Hudson-Odoi could yet force his way back into a regular role, given the length of the spell on the sidelines several other players are facing.

