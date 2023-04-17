Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard insists he's 'comfortable' with club owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali coming into the dressing room after 'embarrassing' comments

- Boehly spoke to players after Brighton loss
- Called league position 'embarrassing'
- Lampard happy owners are involved
WHAT HAPPENED? Lampard has responded to a report that Boehly addressed the players after the weekend's defeat and branded their season "embarrassing" in the dressing room. The Chelsea interim boss says he's happy to see the owners being so closely involved and does not see any issues with Boehly and Behdad Eghbali contributing their thoughts.
WHAT THEY SAID: "I am comfortable with that," he said. "There was maybe some criticism of our old owner and not coming to the game, which wasn't always true, but when the owners are around and want to have input. I was always happy as a player when I could speak to the owner."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's new owners have invested heavily since taking over but have seen their team endure a miserable season. The Blues are already searching for their third manager of the season and are currently down in 11th place in the table, closer in points to the relegation zone than the top four.
WHAT NEXT? Chelsea host Real Madrid next in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, trailing 2-0 from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.