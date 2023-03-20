Chelsea have reportedly identified Andreas Pereira as a potential replacement for Mason Mount, but will face competition from PSG and Atletico Madrid.

Brazil international left Man Utd in 2022

Already impressing in west London

Catching the eye of clubs across Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? The one-cap Brazil international playmaker has caught the eye in the Premier League this season for Fulham. Pereira joined the Cottagers in the summer of 2022 after taking the decision to push for a permanent transfer away from Manchester United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: His exploits at Craven Cottage have impressed west London neighbours at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea bracing themselves for the possible summer departure of England international Mount – with the 24-year-old yet to sign a contract extension amid links to Liverpool and Manchester United.

AND WHAT'S MORE: ESPN claims that Pereira is registering on Chelsea’s radar, but that La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are also keen and that PSG view the talented 27-year-old as a potentially cost-effective addition to their star-studded ranks at Parc des Princes.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Pereira has registered three goals and six assists for Fulham this season and is said to be valued at between £25 million ($31m) and £35m ($43m) – with the £15m ($18m) relegation release clause that exists in his contract unlikely to come into effect this season as the Cottagers sit ninth in the Premier League table.