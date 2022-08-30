Chelsea agree personal terms with Aubameyang as Barcelona hold out for £21.4m transfer fee

Chelsea have agreed terms with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and must now meet Barcelona's €25 million (£21.4m/$25m) asking price, GOAL understands.

Chelsea close to bringing in new striker

Aubameyang wants future decided ASAP

Barca hoping to sign Blues' Marcos Alonso

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Chelsea are edging closer to signing Aubameyang, GOAL understands, having agreed personal terms with the striker. Barca want £21.4m for the Gabon international and talks between the two clubs are progressing well.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang is set to pen an initial two-year contract at Stamford Bridge with an option for a further year. The player is hoping to have his future decided swiftly, as he is currently staying in a hotel after he was the victim of a home invasion and robbery last week. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a close relationship with Aubameyang from their time together at Borussia Dortmund, and after a wobbly start to 2022-23, the head coach hopes the Gabon international can bring a spark to the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona are hoping that Aubameyang's departure - and the potential exit of Miralem Pjanic - will free up funds and allow them to strengthen before the transfer window closes. GOAL understands they are confident of securing a deal for Chelsea left-back Alonso.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea will have to fare without Aubameyang for their next game, a trip to St Mary's to take on Southampton on Tuesday evening.