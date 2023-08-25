Chelsea's summer spending continues! Agent of Djordje Petrovic spotted with Blues' legend John Terry at Stamford Bridge ahead of blockbuster move

The agent of Djordje Petrovic has been spotted at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea legend John Terry ahead of a move to the Blues.

WHAT HAPPENED? The goalkeeper is expected to complete a move to Chelsea for £14 million ($18m). Now, Fabrizio Romano claims the New England Revolution stopper, 23, has completed a medical and is set to be unveiled as a Blues player. Moreover, the Serbian international's agent has been pictured at Stamford Bridge with club legend and academy staff member Terry.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are light in the goalkeeping department after Edouard Mendy signed for Saudi club Al-Ahli and Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Real Madrid on loan. While the west London outfit did recruit Robert Sanchez from Brighton, Petrovic would provide the Spaniard with competition and give them more strength in depth.

Djordje Petrovic New England Revolution Vancouver Whitecaps 2023GettyDjordje Petrovic Serbia U21 2020Getty

WHAT NEXT? Petrovic is likely to join Chelsea before their Carabao Cup second round match against Wimbledon on Wednesday, August 30.

