Who is Charlie Savage? Man Utd youth starlet's position, style of play and everything you need to know

Who is Manchester United youth starlet Charlie Savage? GOAL is here to bring you everything you need to know, including his position and style of play.

Savage is one of six academy players to have been added to United's Champions League squad ahead of their final group stage outing against Young Boys on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old could be in contention to make his senior debut as new interim boss Ralf Rangnick is set to ring the changes with his side already safely through to the round of 16.

What will Savage bring to the Red Devils' set-up? GOAL has all the details below.

What position does Savage play?

Savage, who signed his first professional contract at United in April, has been playing as a central midfielder for the club's U23s for the past two seasons.

The talented youngster has appeared in ten Premier League 2 matches so far this term, recording one assist along the way.

Savage's style of play

Savage is a traditional box-to-box midfielder capable of breaking up play and kickstarting attacks while also chipping in with the odd goal or assist in the final third.

He recently revealed that he looks up to Scott McTominay, who has nailed down a regular role in that position for the first team over the past couple of years.

“The main inspiration for me is Scott - he’s the best with us. He comes over to talk to us. He had it difficult in the youth team," Savage told The Sun.

"He didn’t play many matches but he just kept going and he proved it’s not always the standout players who make the first team."

#MUFC in Youth League action against Young Boys this afternoon. No Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage or Bjorn Hardley who have all been added to the #UCL squad list ahead of tonight’s game. Shoretire, Mengi and Elanga also not here ahead of potential first team involvement tonight. pic.twitter.com/45ck7oO5l3 — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) December 8, 2021

Which country does Savage represent?

Savage is eligible to represent either England or Wales, but has chosen to play for the latter which is where he was born.

The United prospect has already turned out for Wales at U17, U18 and U19 level, with his first goal at international level coming in a 3-2 defeat to Austria in August.

Article continues below

Is Robbie Savage Charlie's dad?

Yes, Robbie is Charlie's father and he is following in his footsteps by beginning his career in United's youth ranks.

Savage Sr left United without a single senior appearance to his name in 1994, but went on to spells at Crewe, Leicester, Birmingham, Blackburn, Derby and Brighton.

He also captained Wales and won a total of 39 caps for his country between 1995 and 2004, scoring two goals.