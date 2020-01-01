'I'd change a lot of things about my Man Utd career' - Morrison admits to skipping training sessions after 'amazing' Rooney praise

The English midfielder has responded to an old team-mate's comments by opening up on his underwhelming spell at Old Trafford as a youngster

Ravel Morrison has admitted he would "change a lot of things" about his career after being praised by Wayne Rooney, revealing he used to skip training sessions on a regular basis.

Morrison made his debut for the Red Devils in 2010 at the age of 17, but was unable to build on that platform to earn a regular place in Sir Alex Ferguson's squad.

He was eventually sold to West Ham in 2012, and has since taken in various loan spells across while also spending four years on the books of Italian giants .

More teams

The 27-year-old has yet to live up to his full potential at any of the clubs he has played for, with the latest outfit to take a gamble on an enigmatic talent.

United legend Rooney offered an insight into Morrison's failure to make the grade at the Theatre of Dreams during his latest column for the Sunday Times.

The ex-England international expressed his belief that Morrison was better than Paul Pogba "by a country mile" when the pair were breaking through at Old Trafford, but also hinted that disciplinary issues overshadowed his impressive ability.

The midfielder, who is currently on loan at , confirmed as much in an interview with talkSPORT on Monday, conceding he did not "understand" what it took to make the grade at one of the biggest clubs in world football.

"Obviously amazing comments," Morrison said when asked to address Rooney's comments. "Especially for the player that he is, he's probably one of the best to come out of England, so it's high comments from a high player.

"It makes you a bit upset that I could have gone a bit further. I should have gone a bit further. I'm hoping still to go a bit further. But to the likes of Pogba and Jesse [Lingard]; I think both great players. I think we had a great team, [born] around the 92s and 93s, that area of our year.

"I knew I had ability, but I didn't realise and understand... obviously these are high players and I didn't understand their thoughts at the time. I used to just go there and love playing football.

Article continues below

"I wouldn't say I struggled with pressure because I didn't really feel the pressure. Maybe some things in my life, when I was young, now I would sit there and not do things or go a different path and stuff like that.

"Going into Manchester United was a nice environment to go into every day, world-class players, just enjoyable. If I could go back through my life again there would be a lot of things I'd change.

"I grew up at United, I was there from the Under-9s. I'd skip training some days, and I would wake up and don't know why I'd done it, but I'd skip it. And it's hard to get me off the training field now."