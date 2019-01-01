Chan Qualifiers: Tanzania's not scared of the higher temperatures in Sudan

The forward believes the team can defy the odds and eliminate their hosts from Africa's second-tier competition

striker Ditram Nchimbi is optimistic the team can make it past Sudan in the second leg of the 2020 Chan qualifier to be played on Friday.

The Falcons of Jediane claimed an important 1-0 win away in the first leg and will need any kind of draw at home to qualify for the next year's showdown to be held in . The Taifa Stars striker believes the Etienne Ndayiragije led side will defy the odds to eliminate their hosts from the competition.

"It is going to be a tough game for us, but we have no choice because it is a must-win," the striker told Mwanaspoti.

"We understand we are going to play in higher temperatures but that does not scare us. We are ready to do our best and qualify for the competition in Cameroon. We are well prepared, and the coach has done his best to motivate us ahead of the game."

Taifa Stars have struggled to score in regular time in the competition. After a goalless draw in the entire 180 minutes against , Tanzania advanced through to the penalty shoot-out after a 4-1 win.

Ndayiragije fielded mostly local-based players in an international friendly against Rwanda on Monday but the team once again settled for a goalless draw.