Chan 2023 Qualifiers: When is the game between Ghana and Nigeria and how can I watch?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Super Eagles’ blockbuster showdown against the Black Galaxies

Nigeria begin their quest for a place in the 2023 African Nations Championship with a tough matchup against archrivals Ghana.

The Super Eagles were drawn a bye in the first round, however, they will now slug it out against the Black Galaxies who subdued Benin Republic 4-0 on aggregate to reach this stage.

Having in mind that Ghana denied the senior team a place in the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, Salisu Yusuf’s men know that they must be at their best if they hope to qualify for Algeria 2022.

Backpage Pix

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Ghana and Nigeria is scheduled for 17:00 (Nigeria Time) and 16:00 (Ghana Time) on Sunday, August 28.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 28/8/22 17:00 (Nigeria) & 16:00 (Ghana) 5:00pm Ghana vs Nigeria -

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Cape Coast

Photo by Shengol Pix

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

GOAL will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.