CHAN 2022 Qualification Draw: Ghana face Benin Republic, Comoros tackle South Africa, CAR play Cameroon

African teams have learned their opponents en route to qualifying for the biennial football showpiece billed for Algeria

Ghana will face Benin Republic in Zone West A, while South Africa will slug it out with Comoros in the first round qualifiers for a ticket to the 2022 African Nations Championship.

The draw held on Thursday in Egypt was steered by Caf head of competition Khaled Nassar and was assisted by Algeria football great Djamal Menad.

There will be 43 countries looking to qualify for the African football showpiece billed for Algeria, with plenty of ambitious teams that believe they can match the efforts from 2020 reigning champions Morocco.

In Zone West A, Liberia will square up against Senegal, while Sierra Leone try Cape Verde for size with the Gambia aiming to negotiate their way past Guinea Bissau in the first round.

Ghana versus Benin Republic is the only first round clash in Zone West B, with the winners over two legs setting up a date with Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Meanwhile, Cote d’Ivoire vs Burkina Faso, and Togo vs Niger Republic headline the fixtures in the second round.

Central African Republic, Congo, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, and Chad will lock horns against one another to present the three representatives in the Central Zone.

In the same vein, Central East will present three countries from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somalia, and Tanzania.

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana are eyeing a third appearance at the biennial African football showpiece, albeit, they must scale the Comoros hurdle in the first round.

Chan 2023 was originally scheduled to be played from 10 July to 1 August 2022. Nonetheless, Caf rescheduled it to January 2023, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Morocco are defending champions after defeating Mali in the final of the 2021 edition staged in Cameroon.



DRAW IN FULL

Zone West A

First Round

Liberia vs Senegal

Sierra Leone vs Cape Verde

Gambia vs Guinea Bissua

Second Round

Liberia/Senegal vs Guinea

Sierra Leone/C/Verde vs Mali

Gambia vs Guinea Bissau vs Mauritania

Zone West B

First Round

Ghana vs Benin Republic

Second Round

Cote d’Ivoire vs Burkina Faso

Togo vs Niger Republic

Ghana/Benin vs Nigeria

Central Zone

Central African Republic vs Congo

Equatorial Guinea vs Cameroon

Chad DR Congo

Central East

First Round

Ethiopia vs South Sudan

Somalia vs Tanzania

Burundi Djibouti

Second Round

Ethiopia/South Sudan vs Rwanda

Somalia/Tanzania vs Uganda

Burundi vs Djibouti vs Sudan

Southern Zone

First Round

Mauritius vs Angola

Comoros vs South Africa

Botswana vs Eswatini

Seychelles vs Madagasacar

Malawi vs Zimbabwe

Mozambique vs Zambia