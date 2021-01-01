Chan 2021: Zambia's action will speak louder than my words against Tanzania - Micho

Chipolopolo and Taifa Stars will open their campaign against each other on Tuesday

Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic plans to 'plant the seed' in their Chan opener against to stand a chance of advancing to the next phase of the competition.

Chipolopolo are scheduled to play the East African nation in Limbe on Tuesday night, hoping for a positive start. The Serbian is intending to get past the initial stage but he has conceded it depends on the way they will start the biennial competition.

"Our intention is to pass the group, once you pass the group anything after that is possible," Micho told reporters ahead of the game.

"We cannot speak beyond [the Tanzania match], we will be disrespectful to the team of Tanzania and disrespectful towards our focus and concentration in [Tuesday's] match and speak about the outcome of the tournament.

"In football, the same as in life, you need to plant the seeds and we are planning to plant the seeds in the field of play [on Tuesday] that will give us the performance and result that we could talk about. Let not words but action speak louder."

Chipolopolo captain Adrian Chama insists his team is in Chan to compete and show what they can offer to the world.

"As Zambia, we are here to compete, and this is a good tournament for us the players who play locally," the skipper told reporters.

"We are here to showcase what Zambia has to offer to the rest of the continent."

Zambia were among the four nations that played the pre-Chan competition in and Chipolopolo drew 3-3 against Niger, lost 2-0 against , and defeated Cameroon 2-0 in the last game.

They went on to organise a friendly against Libya in Douala where they drew 1-1 against the invited Mediterranean Knights.

Tanzania managed to play just one pre-Chan-friendly game; which was against DR Congo, and which ended in a 1-1 draw at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

In the last seven meetings, Zambia have emerged winners on three occasions, drawing twice and losing as many.

It will be the first time, since 2017, the two nations will be meeting in any competition. The two countries have also never met in Chan competition before and neither would you want to lose the first encounter.