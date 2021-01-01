Chan 2021 Wrap: DR Congo's slim win takes them top of Group B as Libya and Niger share the spoils

On Monday, defending champions Morocco play Togo while Uganda play Rwanda

The Democratic Republic of Congo opened their campaign in Chan with a slim 1-0 win over their rivals Congo at the Stade Omnisport de Douala on Sunday night.

Chico Ushindi wa Kubanza was the hero as his second-half strike handed his team maximum points in Group B.

The have had a good run in the second-tier competition and remain the most successful having won it a record two times in 2009 and 2016 in and Rwanda respectively.

They were playing the Red Devils whose last win against them was way back on July 28, 2013. After that meeting, the Leopards had managed to get two wins and three draws in the five games played in all competitions.

It is Congo Kinshasa who started the game well but failed to capitalise on the chances created.

Two minutes after the break, they got their breakthrough. A good ball from the left was not cleared and it fell to Ushindi who curled it past the goalkeeper to ensure his team go top of the group with maximum points from the one game played.

The scorer was later substituted in the 61st minute with Kadima Kabangu taking his place.

In an earlier match at the same venue, Libya and Niger played to a goalless draw.

The North Africans came into the match as favourites owing to their recent run against the West African outfit. The Mediterranean Knights had defeated the Ménas twice in their last four friendly games, with the remaining two meetings ending in draws.

The latest game between the two teams was in a friendly game played on September 7, 2019, where Libya claimed a 2-0 win.

On Sunday, the two countries were meeting in the Chan competition for the first time. But after 90 minutes, the spoils were shared.

On January 21, Libya will be tackling group leaders while Niger will be up against Congo.

On Monday, matches in Group C will be played. The first game will be between the defending champions who will be entertaining Togo.

The second game will be a derby between East African outfits and Rwanda.