Chan 2021: 'Goal against Togo is the best in my career' - Uganda's Kyeyune

The Cranes have one point in their group and will have to win against Morocco to stand a chance of making it to the last eight

midfielder Saidi Kyeyune believes his long-range shot against Togo in their 2-1 African Nations Championship Group C win is so far the best goal he has ever scored.

Paul Mbowa scored an own goal to give the Sparrowhawks a lead in the 48th minute, but three minutes later, the URA SC player unleashed an unstoppable shot from 40-yards out to make things even, before Richard Nane scored the winner for the Togolese.

Despite the Cranes' defeat, many fans were impressed with the goal scored in .

"Definitely, it is the best [goal] in my career," Kyeyune said as quoted by Kawowo Sports.

"I have watched the video and it was a good goal. Personally, I know my ability as a player. I can shoot from long range, so when the opportunity came, I made the attempt to go for it."

The midfielder has further revealed what was on his mind when he received the ball from a teammate in that particular game.

"When I received the ball, something inside me told me to shoot," Kyeyune continued.

"It seemed very far and would have opted to pass to the next player but I decided to shoot."

After Friday's game, Uganda are at the bottom of Group C with one point. Reigning champions lead with four points, followed by Togo on three. Rwanda have so far collected two points.

The Cranes will play the Atlas Lions in their next outing and in an earlier interview, coach Johnathan McKinstry exuded confidence his charges can defy the odds and win the game to advance.

"If we can produce the display especially that we had in the second half [vs Togo], which had a little bit more quality, we can get the result against Morocco," McKinstry told Goal.

"And if that happens we will be in the quarterfinal. So, people are disappointed now and everyone is after a loss, but we need to get our heads up. We know we have got the quality that is going to cause Morocco problems.”

The Cecafa champions have never progressed into the quarter-final of the tournament and McKinstry's ambition was to break the jinx.

Despite the loss, the former Rwanda coach is hopeful the target is still achievable.

"As a nation, our target is to go deep into the tournament. I think we have three players who were in the tournament two years ago and the current one is a completely new team," he concluded.

"Our target from the beginning of the tournament was to go deep and the target at this exact moment remains to go deep into the tournament."