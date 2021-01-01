Chan 2021: ‘The formations have evolved’ – Mali’s Diane lauds tactics

The Eagles’ handler has scored the standard of play at the ongoing biennial African football showpiece very high

Mali coach Nouhoum Diane has rated the tactics used at the 2021 African Nations Championship very highly.



The veteran tactician made this remark after the Eagles booked their place to the semi-final of the competition following their 5-4 defeat of Congo on penalties.



According to Diane, these sprouting strategies have added more glamour to the ongoing tournament while predicting that it would be of massive benefit to the future of the game in Africa.

“To talk about the level of the competition, I think the level is high with teams that stand out,” Diane was quoted by Caf website.

“Tactically, the formations have evolved, and this is only beneficial for the African continent."



The 56-year-old also expressed his delight after guiding his team past an unyielding Red Devils at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.



With the scores standing at 0-0 after extra time, the place for the last four was decided by kicks from the penalty mark.

Defender Prince Mouandza fluffed the Congolese's first kick, while Mamadou Coulibaly converted the final kick that helped Mali progress.

"I'm very happy for this victory against a very well-organised team,” Diane continued.

“We did our best to make it to the semi-final, drawing on our strength until we got to the penalty shoot-out.

“Now the most important thing for us is to recover well and wait for our next opponent for the next round.”

Mali will face either Guinea or Rwanda in Wednesday's semi-final billed for the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

Article continues below

In previous editions, the Eagles had participated as contenders but their best finish in the competition has been a second-place finish at Rwanda 2016 – where they bowed 3-0 to an Elia Meschak-inspired DR Congo.

This time around, however, the West Africans have set a target of reaching the final, where they would be hoping to go a step further to win the diadem for the very first time.

The biennial football showpiece was billed to take place in April 2020, however, it was pushed forward after hosts Cameroon requested the rescheduling of the competition following the outbreak of Covid-19, which brought football activities to a stop.