Chan 2021: Tanzania understand how to deal with Zambia’s Sredojevic – Haroub

The former Taifa Stars defender explains that they know the Chipolopolo coach well and will tame his style of play

have claimed they know how to handle Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic's style of play when the two sides clash in the African Nations Championship on Tuesday.

The Taifa Stars are in Group D of the competition being held in and will play Chipolopolo in their opening fixture at Limbe Omnisport Stadium.

The team’s manager Nadir Haroub, who was nicknamed ‘Cannavaro’, during his playing time for the national team, has now said they have studied videos of Zambia playing and understand the best way to deal with coach ‘Micho’, whom he described as a master of East African football.

“I know coach ‘Micho’ very well, he coached me already and he is one kind of a coach who likes to pack his midfield, he uses the midfield to possess play, he is a good coach and he has experience mostly in East Africa where he has coached a lot, he understands everything around,” Haroub told Azam TV in Limbe.

“He is a coach who uses the midfield to get results, but I know we also have a good coach, he has been studying videos of how Zambia play and we will try our best to contain him, we will try as much as we can to stop his style, we know it will be possible.”

On how Tanzania are prepared for the opener, Haroub said: “We have planned ourselves well, we have prepared well, we are ready, and it is now upon our coach to pick his best starting 11 for the opener.

“Our coach watched Zambia against Cameroon [during the friendly] and we are also checking videos on Zambia to see how we can get ready; I know the video will help us very well.

“We want to know their mistakes so that we can be able to handle them, Zambia are a big team, they have great players, and even in my last appearance in this tournament in 2009, we were knocked out by Zambia after a 1-1 draw.

“What I know is it is a huge task, it will not be easy against them, but we are prepared to get a good start in the competition.”

Haroub who featured for Tanzania during the same competition in 2009, has also revealed how he has been inspiring the players heading into the tournament.

“I have told the players these is business, they are in business when playing football, the players need to know they have to perform well because all the scouts are here, it is easy to be spotted and end up to play in Europe and I have told the players to seize the chance and play good football,” Haroub continued.

“In 2009, most players I played with in this tournament are currently turning out for big clubs in Europe, so it is a great opportunity for our players to strive to do their best, I have told them what is at stake, I have told them it can change their careers for good and I hope it will inspire them to do well.”

The other fixture in Group D will see Guinea face Namibia on Tuesday.