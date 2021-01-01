Chan 2021: Fufa, Umbro launches Uganda’s new kit ahead of Rwanda opener

The manufacturer has stated the design was inspired by the dynamic spirit of the Cranes and reflection of their passionate football culture

have unveiled their newly-designed home, away and third kits ahead of their African Nations Championship opener against Rwanda on Monday.

Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, right-back Paul Willa, midfielder Shafiq Kagimu, striker Brian Aheebwa and head coach Johnathan McKinstry modelled the new colours in Douala, .

Umbro, the makers of the new kits, explained what inspired their design work.

“Inspired by the Ugandan flag and its powerful symbolism,” the manufacturer said.

“Our award-winning design team has created three kits; each highlighting a component of the flag with geometric elements and woven with cutting-edge technology.

“Collaboratively, Umbro and Fufa have refined these designs to ensure that they embody the dynamic spirit of the Cranes, as well as reflecting the passionate Ugandan football culture.”

The kits, according to Umbro, were made in a manner that will ensure complete comfort for the players while on duty.

“The kits feature the best of Umbro’s performance technology,” it added. The micro-eyelet fabrication is moisture-wicking and quick-drying; ensuring a light, breathable moisture managed garment for unrestricted play and comfort.

“Expertly tailored with ribbed sleeve cuffs, the three-dimensional rubberised logos add a subtle touch of elegance – a blend of performance and design.”

Fufa’s head of communication Ahmed Hussein is hopeful the supporters will be happy with the new kits.

“The latest designs will be loved by the fans,” Hussein said. “We are glad that the new designs meet the latest global sports fashionable trends enjoyed by the fans that follow the beautiful game and Uganda Cranes.

“The jerseys will cut across all the nine national teams [men and women] managed by Fufa.”

“We are all very pleased with the new match kit and training wear supplied by Umbro for the Uganda Cranes,” McKinstry said on his part. “The team will be playing in top quality apparel in the standards suitable for a team with ambitions such as our own.

“The training and leisurewear is also of the highest quality and something that all members can be very comfortable in and proud to wear when representing the nation across Africa and the world”

Midfielder Kagimu stated why his teammates cannot wait to turn out in the kit.

“It is a standard attire that will give us a lot of comfort and great feeling on our bodies to play for our nation and make our people back home proud,” the star said. “The players already like the kit. They are looking forward to wearing it on Monday.”

Uganda set up camp in Cameroon early and were part of the pre-Chan tournament – which also involved the host, Niger and Zambia - that ended on January 7.