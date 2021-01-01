Chan 2021: ‘Fans enjoyed what they saw’ – Tanzania’s Ndayiragije after Zambia loss

Taifa Stars will now focus on their second group game against Namibia who also lost their opener on Tuesday

head coach Etienne Ndayiragije has stated the fans enjoyed the game despite his side suffering a 2-0 loss in the African Nations Championship encounter against Zambia.

Goals from captain Collins Sikombe and Emmanuel Chabula saw Chipolopolo pick an opening victory and they are now second in Group D behind Guinea who defeated Namibia 3-0 in Limbe.

Taifa Stars conceded when Simba SC defender Shomari Kapombe handled the ball and Sikombe opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

More teams

Kapombe’s club teammate Aishi Manula saved Tanzania from conceding more when he stopped Sikombe in a one-on-one situation by clearing the ball by his feet after the half-time break.

A goal in the 81st minute by Chabula was enough for Zambia to see off the Cecafa nation, seal a win and a clean sheet.

Ndayiragije believes no side was superior during the clash but admitted they went down because Zambia used their chances effectively.

“The game was basically a 50/50 and our opponents Zambia managed to capitalise and take their chances,” the Burundian coach told Caf Online.

“The two teams played good football and the fans enjoyed what they saw. We need to keep working hard because we still have two games to play in the group and we have a chance.”

Namibia's Richard Bobby Samaria said their focus is now on Taifa Stars after they lost their respective opener.

Horoya AC forward Yakhouba Barry who scored a brace and Morlaye Sylla's effort handed Guinea the win over the Namibians and pushed the Syli National to the top of Group D.

“We take lessons from this defeat to Guinea,” Samaria said. “We conceded two goals because of some silly mistakes. There are no excuses here, but we lost to a well-prepared team of Guinea.

Article continues below

“We now need to go back to the drawing board to plan for our next game against Tanzania.”

Zambia will face Guinea in the second group game while Tanzania and Namibia will battle each other looking for their first wins that could end up opening the gates for more and remain in the tournament for long.

Among the group members, Zambia are the side that had rigorous preparation since they were part of a pre-Chan tournament and also played Libya in a friendly tie.