Chan 2020: Uganda to face Rwanda in opener as new dates revealed

The Cranes will come up against their neighbours in the first match of the competition at the Stade de Unification in Douala

will take on neighbours Rwanda in their first match of the 2020 (Chan) in .

According to the fixtures released by the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf), the Cranes have been pooled in Group C alongside , Rwanda, and Togo.

Group A will have hosts Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Group B comprise of Libya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Niger, and Congo while Group D will have Zambia, Guinea, Namibia, and .

The Cranes, who will be taking part in their fifth consecutive Chan tournament after featuring in the 2011, 2014, 2016, and 2018 editions, will face Rwanda on January 18 at the Stade de Unification in Douala, before tackling Togo on January 22, 2021, at the same venue. The final group game will be on January 26, 2021, against Morocco.

Tanzania will open their campaign against Zambia on January 18, then face Namibia on January 23 and finish their matches against Guinea on January 27, while Cameroon will face Zimbabwe in the tournament opener on January 16, take on Mali on January 20, and wind up their preliminary matches against Burkina Faso on January 24.

The Cranes have never progressed past the group stage of the competition and it is their ultimate goal this time round. In the last edition that was held in Rwanda, Uganda finished third in a group that comprised of Zambia, Namibia, and .

The tournament, which exclusively features players from each nation's respective national championships, was supposed to be hosted by Ethiopia but was moved to Cameroon after the Ethiopian football authorities admitted the country was not ready to hold the event.

The tournament was also set to be held in April but was postponed owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be hosted by the cities of Yaounde, Douala, and Limbe and will also serve as a warm-up for Cameroon ahead of the .