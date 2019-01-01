Chan 2020: Uganda in good shape to face Somalia – Abdallah Mubiru

The Cranes coach remains confident they will see off Somalia in the return leg of the Chan qualifier on Saturday

coach Abdallah Mubiru says his side are focussed on sealing a place in the next round of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

The Cranes will take on Somalia in the return leg fixture on Saturday carrying a 3-1 advantage picked from the first leg staged in Djibouti a week ago.

Ahead of the match, coach Mubiru praised the attitude of his players in training and promised to get a win.

“I like the attitude of my players. We have a two-goal cushion but we are not getting carried away,” Mubiru is quoted by Region Week.

“We are going to play to win and hope to do so in style. We tried the same away though our opponents tried as much to make it difficult for us but now we shall be in front of our fans with the home advantage and crowd behind us. It will be a different story.”

Mubiru did, however, point to his team's finishing as an aspect they have worked on ahead of the second leg.

“In our training the whole of this week we have mainly focused on efficiency and finishing off our chances because we got many in Djibouti but couldn’t utilize them,” Mubiru continued.

“The score could have been six or more goals. We will also endeavour to be extra careful at the back because we conceded a late goal in the game which was easily avoidable simply because we were pressing so high and everybody was lost in the moment hence laxity.”

The winner of between Uganda and Somalia will take on either South Sudan or Burundi who face off on Sunday.