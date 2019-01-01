Chan 2020: Uganda did a good job against Somalia – Abdallah Mubiru

Uganda Cranes coach praises his charges for doing the double over Somalia to advance to the next phase of Chan qualifiers

Cranes interim coach Abdallah Mubiru has praised his charges for a fantastic job after they beat Somalia 4-1 to reach the next stage of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers on Saturday.

The win in Kampala which came courtesy of a hat-trick from KCCA striker Patrick Kaddu enabled Uganda to qualify 7-2 on aggregate after they won the first leg played in Djibouti 3-1.

“I am very happy with the two performances and result,” Mubiru is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“We were in control throughout and though we could have scored more, the most important thing was we comfortably won.”

Asked about his team's reliance on goal's from set piece situations, Mubiru said: “A goal is a goal and is what matters whether from open play or dead ball situation.

“And you only get chances from dead ball situations because you force opponents into giving them away.”

Uganda will now face Burundi in the next round after the latter defeated South Sudan 2-1 in the second leg played in Kampala on Sunday, advancing 4-1 on aggregate.

Burundi will host Uganda in the first leg to be played in Bujumbura at Intware Stadium on September 20, 2019, before they travel for the return leg scheduled for October 18 in Kampala.

Only Rwanda and Sudan received a bye to the second round of the competition because they have accumulated more points in Chan tournaments than any other team in the East and Central African region.

The Chan is a tournament specifically meant for players playing in their domestic league of the respective countries and regions.