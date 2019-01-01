Chan 2020: Ticket prices for Kenya vs. Tanzania return leg slashed

Fans will gain all-round access to the venue for only Sh100, with the match set to kick off at 4 pm (EAT) at Kasarani on Sunday

The Football Federation (FKF) has moved to slash ticket prices for the return leg match of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against .

Kenya’s Harambee Stars will be seeking to get a win and advance to the final round of qualification when they host their East African neighbours after a 0-0 draw in the first leg played in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

In a move aimed at attracting a huge crowd to rally behind coach Sebastien Migne and the Kenyan side, FKF President Nick Mwendwa has confirmed to Goal the tickets will now go for Sh100 and the match will kick off at 4pm.

“We want the fans to turn out in large numbers and support the team, the reason why we have dropped the gate charges from Sh500 to Sh100,” Mwendwa told Goal in an interview.

“We have a very good chance to qualify and with the fans behind the team, it will motivate them. The boys played well in the away match and we must support them to finish the job when Tanzania comes calling on Sunday.”

The winner on aggregate will face Sudan in the final qualifying round.