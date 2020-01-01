Chan 2020: TFF to give full support to Taifa Stars – Kidao

The federation vows to accord Taifa Stars coach Etienne Ndayiragije full support ahead of the competition in Cameroon

The Football Federation (TFF) have pledged their full support to the Taifa Stars as they prepare to take part in the African Nations Championship (Chan) finals.

The Taifa Stars have been pooled in Group D together with Zambia, Namibia, and Guinea at the tournament set to run from April 4 to 25 in .

TFF Secretary-General Wilfred Kidao has revealed the federation will do its utmost to fully implement the technical bench's programmes in order to to help the team excel in the competition.

More teams

“For us, we believe the only way to succeed in the Chan finals is to thoroughly prepare well by ensuring that the technical bench is given all the desired support for the team to excel,” Kidao is quoted by Daily News.

Kidao said the timing of Chan for them is like killing two birds with one stone, bearing in mind the national team will play a two-legged 2021 qualifier against next month before their departure to Cameroon.

“As you know, most of the players who will be picked to feature in Afcon qualifying games are the ones, who will play in Chan finals as such, the camp to be used for the two return matches against Tunisia will be the same for the Chan encounters,” Kidao continued.

He then stressed playing against Tunisia will be their preparation for Chan since there is no more time to organise friendly matches.

Asked what will happen to the Mainland when the national team will be in Cameroon, Kidao said a plan was already in place.

“The good thing is we work closely with TPLB as such, we have asked them to adjust the league timetable for the entire period when the national team will be away bearing in mind some teams contribute many players to the senior football side," he concluded.

Article continues below

The Taifa Stars made it to the Chan finals after knocking out Sudan in the final round of qualifiers.

Defending champions and hosts Cameroon are in Group A and will have to prove their worth against Mali, Burkina Faso, and Zimbabwe while Group B is made up of Libya, DR Congo, Congo, and Niger.

Rwanda and will meet in an East African derby as they are stacked in Group C together with and Togo.