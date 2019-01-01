Chan 2020: Tanzanians ought to unite and support Taifa Stars - Juma Kaseja

Kaseja insists only unity and support from Tanzanians will help Taifa Stars pick up a win against Kenya

Veteran goalkeeper Juma Kaseja has said only unity of purpose will help Taifa Stars beat in the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier in Dar es Salaam.

Taifa Stars host Kenya's Harambee Stars in the first leg of the qualifiers and Kaseja believes a combined team effort and support from fans will help the host team get the win they need.

"We cannot just talk of an individual as one player can not carry the whole team. We need unity and effort from each player now both off and on the pitch, because this is a team for all Tanzanians," Kaseja told East African TV.

"We have the opportunity to win because even the relatively new players would not be playing this kind of a match for the first time as they have played at various international levels. What I insist is unity between players and the Tanzanians in general in supporting the team."

This will be the first high profile meeting between the Cecafa nations since clashing in June in the (Afcon) tournament where Kenya claimed a 3-2 win in .

Kaseja, who is currently with KMC FC, was the undisputed Taifa Stars goalkeeper between 2001 and 2007 before he fell out of favour despite a 2009 recall.