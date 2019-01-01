Chan 2020: Tanzania will attack Kenya in decisive tie - Ndayiragije

The Taifa Stars coach confident his side will take the game to the Harambee Stars when the two sides clash again on Sunday

's interim coach Etienne Ndayiragije has maintained they have the advantage going into the return leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars and the Taifa Stars clash once more after last week's goalless stalemate in the first leg in Dar es Salaam.

The Burundian coach, who took over the mantle of handling the East African nation following the exit of Nigerian Emmanuel Amuneke, says holding Kenya to a 0-0 draw in the first meeting is a huge advantage to his side.

“The fact we never conceded a goal has a big value to us during the next match,” Ndayiragije is quoted by Daily News of Tanzania.

“It will be them [Kenya] playing with pressure not to allow a goal from us meaning they will approach the game defensively while for us, we will open up to at least score a crucial away goal.”

Ndayiragije insists he was impressed with his sides’ display in the first leg despite not getting a win at home.

“I was pleased to see the fighting spirit from the players and they really showed they have the hunger to lift high their team and we expect to see another great football display from them in Kenya," he added.

Ndayiragije has called up three other players to fill the void in his squad left by injuries to David Mwantika, Aishi Manula, and Ibrahim Ajibu.

The new players are Mohamed Ally Yusuf and Haruna Shamtei both from Lipuli FC and Oscar Godfrey Masai of Azam FC.

The aggregate winner will face Sudan in the last round of qualifiers.