Chan 2020: Tanzania will attack Kenya for early goals – John Bocco

Taifa Stars striker John Bocco warns Kenya they will go for an attacking game when the two sides meet again in the Chan qualifier on Sunday

forward John Bocco believes Taifa Stars will go on the attack when they take on in the return leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) on Sunday.

Tanzania need either a score draw or a win to advance to the final round of qualification when they host their East African neighbours after the 0-0 draw in the first leg played in Dar es Salaam last Sunday.

And, Bocco, who turns out for Tanzanian champions Simba SC, has refuted claims they will play a defensive game.

“We are here to get a win and nothing less, we want to attack Kenya from the first whistle,” Bocco told Goal when Taifa Stars landed in Kenya on Friday ahead of the East African derby.

“We picked a good result back home; a 0-0 draw is a good result for us because if we manage to get a goal away, then we put Kenya in trouble. We know what we have to do and get the win and we will try to do the same.”

On missing key players, who picked injuries from the first leg battle, Bocco said, “That is the work of the coach, he knows what to do. We have a good squad and I am sure every player here is happy to play for the national team and get us the result we want.”

Article continues below

Tanzania will have three new players in the squad - Mohamed Ally Yusuf and Haruna Shamtei (both from Lipuli FC) and Oscar Godfrey Masai of Azam FC.

The winner on aggregate will face Sudan in the second and final qualifying round, while the final tournament, reserved for players actively featuring in their respective national competitions, has been scheduled for January 2020, in .

Should the second leg match also end in a scoreless draw, it will head straight to penalties to determine who goes through to the next round.