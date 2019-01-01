Chan 2020: Tanzania were better side and deserved to beat Kenya - Etienne Ndayiragije

Taifa Stars coach praises his side for their solid display which helped them to get past Kenya in the Chan qualifier on Sunday

interim coach Etienne Ndayiragije believes his side deserved to eliminate from the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

Taifa Stars put up a brave fight to hold Harambee Stars to a 0-0 draw but eventually won 4-1 on penalties to advance to the qualifying round where they will face Sudan.

Speaking to Goal after the match, the Burundian tactician has insisted his side played according to instructions and were the better side in the return leg contest played at Kasarani Stadium.

“My players played according to instructions and deserved to win,” Ndayiragije told Goal in an interview.

“I knew from the word go Kenya will play an attacking game now they were the home team but when I realised they are pulling back, as if defending, I told my players to change the style.

“We should have won the match in normal time because we created a number of chances and even the final chance for John [Bocco] which he failed to convert after beating Kenyan keeper, should have sealed the tie for us.

“It is good we were good on converting penalties and I want to thank my keeper Juma [Kaseja] for the good show. He was spot on and deserved praise.”

Asked on the next opponent Sudan, Ndayiragije said: “We go back home and plan for the next match against Sudan. I know they have a good squad but we must plan for the fixture.

“It will be the final round and we must be ready, we must prepare well and I am happy some of the players who missed the match here today will be available when we face Sudan.”

The Chan is a tournament specifically meant for players playing in their domestic league of the respective countries and regions.