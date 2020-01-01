Chan 2020: Tanzania and Uganda to learn opponents

The African football governing body will run the process in Cameroon assisted by two former Indomitable Lions legends

and will learn their group stage opponents for the African Nation's Championship (Chan) when Caf conducts the draw on Monday.

Uganda have been placed in pot three alongside Congo, Namibia, and Burkina Faso, while Tanzania, who qualified after a 10-year absence, are in pot four where Niger, Zimbabwe and Togo have also been placed.

The draws will be conducted on Monday evening in Yaounde and the ceremony will be attended by 's Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, Caf president Ahmad Ahmad, and local organising committee members.

Cameroonian legends Stephen Tataw and Salomon Olembe will help conduct the draw as teams learn their preliminary opponents for the April 4-25 tournament which will be held in Yaounde, Douala and Limbe.

The teams have been categorised into six zones with the Central Zone having Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Central-East Zone has Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania while the North Zone has two teams - and Libya.

The Southern Zone has Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe while the West 'A' Zone has Guinea and Mali. Finally, West 'B' Zone has Burkina Faso, Niger and Togo.

Pot One: Cameroon, Morocco, Libya and Zambia

Pot Two: DR Congo, Guinea, Mali and Rwanda

Pot Three: Uganda, Congo, Namibia and Burkina Faso

Pot Four: Zimbabwe, Niger, Togo and Tanzania