Chan 2020: Taifa Stars and Harambee Stars fire blanks in Dar es Salaam

The Harambee Stars managed to emerge from Dar es Salaam unscathed as they held the Taifa Stars to a barren draw in Tanzania

and had to settle for a goalless draw in their African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Tanzania will now have to fight and see whether they can progress to the next stage of the competition when Kenya host them on August 4 in Nairobi.

Joash Onyango was quick to deny Ayub Lyanga a very early goal-scoring chance as the Tanzanians approached the Kenyan goal area with precision. Onyango meticulously robbed Lyanga from the ball before the forward missed the target in the 17th minute.

In the 22nd minute, Hassan Dilunga and John Bocco exchanged passes just outside Kenya's area before Bernard Ochieng cleared the ball, as Dilunga tried to put the Simba SC forward through on goal from the right-hand side of the box.

Kenya's backline were forced to employ extra care with the Taifa Stars invading their area relentlessly as the clock ticked towards half-hour mark.

Duke Abuya needed medical attention after he collided with Salum Abubakar as they vied for a 50/50 aerial ball. The man was cleared to continue as Abubakar escaped unpunished from the 32nd-minute incident.

Tanzania have to blame themselves for not taking advantage of their supremacy in the first-half, where they bossed possession by 61% compared to Kenya's 31%. They also won three corners, as opposed to zero from their opponents, as the score remained 0-0 at half-time.

Samuel Onyango's decent run across the right flank almost resulted in a Harambee Stars goal in the 50th minute, but Enosh Ochieng failed to head in the cross delivered by Onyango, as the Tanzanians struggling to contain Kenya's pace. Juma Kaseja did well to punch the ball away from goal as Ochieng's readied to head.

A firm Onyango denied Bocco once more in the 63rd minute as the Taifa Stars forward cleverly entered Kenya's area after collecting a cross from Seleman. Onyango did well to sweep the ball from Bocco's feet, conceding a corner in the process, but the host failed to make use of the set-piece as Whyvonne Isuza headed it away.

Debutant Pistone Mutamba failed to beat Kaseja in goal after he found himself with space to fire in what would have been the winner, but his shot went off target in the 86th minute.

Oyemba then produced a fine save to deny Ibrahim Ajib a clear chance to score for the hosts as he punched out a powerful drive by the Tanzanian in the second minute of added time.

Tanzania XI: Juma Kaseja, Paulo Godfrey, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni, Kelvin Yondani, Jonas Mkude, Hassan Dilunga, Salum Abubakar, John Bocco, Ayub Lyanga, Idd Seleman,

Subs: Metacha Mnata, Frank Domayo, Kelvin John, Ibrahim Ajib, Abdould-aziz Makame, Idd Majaliwa, Salimu Aiyee.

Article continues below

Kenya starting XI: John Oyemba (GK), Bernard Ochieng, Mike Kibwage, Joash Onyango, Cliffton Miheso, Dennis Odhiambo (C), Kenneth Muguna, Musa Masika, Whyvonne Isuza, Duke Abuya, Enosh Ochieng,

Subs: James Saruni, David Owino, Ibrahim Shambi, Patilah Omoto, Samuel Onyango, Sydney Lokale, Piston Mutamba.