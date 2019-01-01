Chan 2020: Stop negative analysis - Oburu urges Kenyan fans

Oburu believes the fans' support will play a great role on August 4 when the Harambee Stars and the Taifa Stars clash once more

Retired goalkeeper Wilson Oburu has challenged Kenyan fans to stop negative criticism of the Harambee Stars and provide them with some much-needed support.

The Harambee Stars will host on August 4 in the return leg of their African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier at Kasarani, and Oburu believes will emerge victorious with positive support from fans.

"Let the fans not come and start analysing the players, these players are the ones we have at the moment and we need to support them fully," Oburu told Goal.

"Kenyan fans have the habit of negative analysis of players but for now, we can give them the support and do the criticisms later."

The Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars recorded a 0-0 draw in Dar es Salaam in the first leg and Oburu feels that was a good result for the Kenyan team.

"This is our lifetime chance of qualifying for Chan finals especially after the draw in Tanzania which is at now a good result," he added.

"The coach (Sebastien Migne) has quality at his disposal especially after bringing on board Boniface Muchiri and Kevin Omondi. The two players will actually add the much-needed will to attack in the game at home if the coach chose to use them.

"The game is still very much open but we still have the best chance to hurt them as we are playing at home and we have all the advantage to pull a positive result."

The team manager also warned Sunday's hosts from looking down upon their opponents given the past records and stats between them.

Article continues below

"Records sometimes do not count in such games but it is good we did not concede [in the first leg tie] and in the return leg we have players who can be involved after missing the first clash; Muchiri, Nicholas Kipkirui and Hassan Abdalla are all players who can help the team upfront," Oburu explained.

"Looking at the squad, Kenya will win the match as the depth and balance are good. Not all the good players will get positions at the same time and the ones in the camp are equally good. Kenya simply have got everything to win on Sunday."