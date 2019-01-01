Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Without Shikalo we don't have the answers for Tanzania – Kenya coach Migne

The French coach reveals to Goal he will miss the services of Shikalo, who recently signed for Yanga SC of Tanzania from Bandari

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has admitted he planned to play goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo against on Sunday.

The two East African nations will participate in a two-legged African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier starting with the first leg in Dar es Salaam with the second match slated for on August 4.

Harambee Stars won the bragging rights during the meeting in where a double from striker Michael Olunga enabled them to come from behind to sink Taifa Stars 3-2 in a Group D clash.

The recent transfer of keeper Shikalo, who left to sign for Yanga of Tanzania has left Kenyan coach Migne scratching his head ahead of the derby.

“When we lost Farouk [Shikalo] as a goalkeeper you need to find a different option but we don’t have the answers,” Migne told Goal in an interview.

“I was already planning on how to use the Shikalo but now he left and we can’t keep crying but get a good solution for the Chan competition.”

On his striking options, Migne said, “I know Pistone [Mutamba] and Enosh [Ochieng]. We don’t know if they can come good in such a big stage. We will see what to do, we hope Ochieng can bring his scoring boots to Tanzania.

“I am waiting for the training sessions to try several options, and it will help me to have the answers on who can do what at this stage.”

The absence of Shikalo will give two keepers James Saruni of and John Oyemba of to fight for the starting role.

Harambee Stars will depart for Tanzania on Saturday.