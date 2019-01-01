Chan 2020: Victory will make Tanzanians love their team again - Frank Domayo

Domayo hopes Tanzania can qualify for Chan after a 10-year absence, starting with a win against Kenya

's midfielder Frank Domayo is confident the Taifa Stars will record a win over in the first leg of their African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier on Sunday.

Domayo pegs his hopes on the preparations they have had ahead of the July 28 encounter at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

He also believes a win over Harambee Stars will boost the team's chances of securing a first Chan berth since 2009, while repaying the fans' faith in the team, following a poor run of results.

The Taifa Stars suffered three defeats - against , Kenya, Senegal and - at the 2019 in .

“We have had very good preparations and all the players are fit for the match which we look forward to winning and ultimately qualify for the finals," Domayo told Mwanaspoti.

"We want to break another record by qualifying for Chan finals for the first time in 10 years.

"We are playing at home and we want a good result so as to make Tanzanians love their team once more especially after the recent setbacks at the African Cup of Nations."

The return leg will be played on August 4 at Kasarani in Nairobi.