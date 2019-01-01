Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Tanzania must win the first leg against Kenya - Ndayiragije

The familiar foes will rekindle their rivalry when they battle in the first leg slated for Sunday, before the return tie set for August 4

coach Etienne Ndayiragije is confident his team will be ready against when the two sides clash in the first leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier.

The teams will face each other a month after Kenya came back from two goals down to beat their East African rivals 3-2 in a Group D derby at the in .

“We have started our preparations well and the players have shown quality and character. I am optimistic that every player will be ready to play,” the Burundian trainer told CafOnline.com in Dar es Salaam.

“Every game is tough. This is the game we need to win, it’s a knockout, if you lose you are out, we cannot afford to lose. We know Kenya is a good team but we will play well to win and ease the pressure for the return leg.”

Ndayiragije replaced Nigerian Emmanuel Amuneke, who parted ways with the squad after the dismal results of Taifa Stars in , failing to go past the group stage after three defeats.

Kenya coach Sebastien Migne has already named his final squad for the match with midfielder Dennis Odhiambo taking over the armband.

Harambee Stars will depart for Tanzania on Saturday ahead of the first leg set for Dar es Salaam. Chan is a competition reserved for players who are actively featuring in their domestic national competitions. The winner between Kenya and Tanzania will face Sudan in the final round of qualifications.