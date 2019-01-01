Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Tanzania got exactly what they wanted from Sudan - Nyoni

The defender has explained how they approached the match and eventually won to book their place in the continental tourney after a decade-long wait

and Simba SC defender Erasto Nyoni has revealed the players got exactly what they wanted against Sudan in the African Nations Championship (Chan) return leg.

The Taifa Stars had to come from a goal down and register a 2-1 win in Omdurman on Friday thus booking their slot in the 2020 finals in .

Despite losing 1-0 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's effort in the return tie ensured they ended their 10-year long wait to feature again in the continental tournament.

“When we got onto the pitch, we only had one agenda of qualifying for Chan finals and losing at home before did not mean at all our journey had ended,” Nyoni told Mwanaspoti.

“I did encourage my teammates massively that we had no option but to make sure we get our first away goal and the coach did his part of making us believe everything was possible.”

“And this is why we were able to come from behind and pick the win. Through the encouragement and the presence of experienced players, we got what we wanted.”

Ditram Nchimbi, who was among the day's scorers, explained how events unfolded just before he netted the second goal, which proved to be the winner.

“When I saw [Shaaban] Chilunda make his way into the box, inside me I knew the journey was all but complete and I was very impressed by the support we had from our fans. It is a day which I will remember forever,” the Polisi FC striker said.

On the other hand, veteran goalkeeper Juma Kaseja praised the team for the result.

“Regardless of the few challenges we had, we managed to progress given the unity seen in the team,” Kaseja told the same publication.