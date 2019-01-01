Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Nchimbi on fulfilling his dream for Tanzania

The Polisi FC striker revels in the delight of how his goal handed Taifa Stars a ticket to the finals of the competition in Cameroon

Ditram Nchimbi says he was delighted to see his goal send to the African Nations Championships (Chan) finals at the expense of Sudan.

Nchimbi grabbed the all-important goal as Taifa Stars beat Sudan 2-1 to qualify on the away goal rule having lost the first leg played in Dar es Salaam 1-0.

“To say the truth, I am very happy such [that] I cannot find the way to express how I feel now,” Nchimbi is quoted as saying by Daily News.

“The most important part is I will be remembered as the person who managed to send Taifa Stars to the 2020 Chan finals. It was awesome.

“I had a dream when I get the chance to play for the national team, I will fully sacrifice myself. As you know God’s time is the best and now the chance has arrived and I am ready to continue working hard for my country.”

However, the Polisi Tanzania player directed much of the credit to the team’s technical bench for accomplishing the qualification job.

“It was a tough match especially after we conceded but special thanks to the technical bench as they changed the game plan and we played in accordance with their directive, [and this is] something which worked positively for us,” Nchimbi continued.

Tanzania have now joined host nation , who automatically qualified for the contest.