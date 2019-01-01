Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Mubiru warns Cranes of complacency ahead of Burundi clash

The tactician has warned his players from laxity even though they enjoy a 3-0 lead going into the return match on Saturday

Complacency would be the biggest mistake Ugandan players could make during their African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Burundi, coach Abdalla Mubiru has warned.

The Cranes will welcome Burundi at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo for a second leg, but despite their 3-0 lead from the initial meeting Mubiru has admitted there is still big task ahead.

“The biggest concern we have is to fight complacency because players may think it’s a done deal having defeated our opponents 3-0 in the first leg,” Mubiru told Kawowo Sports.

“In football, anything can happen even in ten minutes and we are emphasising they know that.

“We need to manage the 90 minutes very well. They [Burundi] are not losing anything so they will come with a strategy to try and attack so we have to be careful and counter their strategy."

Meanwhile, Kirizestom Ntambi and Allan Kayiwa have joined the rest of their local teammates after travelling with the team to face Ethiopia in a friendly tie which they won 1-0 on Sunday.

The aggregate winner between and Burundi will qualify for the final tournament which is set to be held in next year.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: James Alitho (URA), Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume),

Defenders: Paul Willa (Police), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Arafat Galiwango (Police), Mustapha Kizza (KCCA), John Revita (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Paul Mbowa (URA), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline FC),

Midfielders: Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA), Said Kyeyune (URA), Yusuf Ssozi (Police), David Owori (SC Villa)

Kirizestom Ntambi (Wakiso Giants), Allan Okello (KCCA), Shafique Kagimu (URA), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants), Bright Anukani (Proline), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City), Allan Kayiwa (SC Vipers),

Strikers: Fahad Bayo (Vipers), Dan Sserunkuma (Vipers), Mike Mutyaba (KCCA).