Chan 2020 Qualifiers: I am in fine form to handle Ethiopia – Rwanda’s Sugira

The APR striker has promised to step up and help Amavubi grab the ticket for the finals of the competition set for Cameroon

Rwandan striker Ernest Sugira has vowed to help his side to reach the finals of the African Nations Championships (Chan) when they host Ethiopia at Kigali Stadium on Saturday.

The APR striker scored a stunning overhead kick to power Amavubi to a 1-0 win in the first leg played last month. Prior to the Ethiopia game, Sugira was also on the score-sheet as Amavubi upset the odds to beat DR Congo 3-2 in a friendly match staged in Kinshasa.

Sugira is now optimistic he will continue his fine scoring form when they face Ethiopia in the decisive return leg clash to decide who qualifies for the finals to be held in .

“I feel privileged my goal made the important difference in [Ethiopia],” Sugira is quoted by Times Sport. “I have been working hard in training, I am in fine form for the return leg. I want to score again.

“Most importantly, I want to help my country qualify for Chan again.”

The aggregate winner over the two legs will automatically secure their spot at the 2020 Chan finals tournament – to be held in Cameroon – as one of the three teams which will represent the Cecafa region.

have already qualified from the Cecafa region after they beat Sudan 2-1 in Khartoum on Friday night to advance on the away goal rule having lost the first leg played in Dar es Salaam.

Unbeaten in their last five matches, in all competitions, a draw will be enough to see Rwanda at Africa’s second-biggest football tournament for the fourth time since their 2011 debut.

Sugira missed the 2018 Chan – hosted and won by , but the talisman was part of the 2016 edition’s team of the tournament as he helped Amavubi to reach the quarter-finals when the competition was held in Rwanda.

He scored three goals in four matches in the competition. DR Congo beat Rwanda in the quarter-finals enroute to clinching their second Chan title.