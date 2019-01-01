Chan 2020 Qualifiers: Criticism is part of my job in Kenya – Sebastien Migne

The French coach has hit out at critics, saying he will continue to do his work with the Harambee Stars without minding what they say

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has insisted he will not be moved by the fans who have been criticising his side after their early exit from the .

failed to make it past the Group Stage of Afcon 2009 in , after losing to and and beating East African neighbours .

With Kenya facing Tanzania again in a two-legged African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier starting on Sunday in Dar es Salaam, Migne insists he will continue to do the job and will not be distracted by those criticising his coaching style.

“There are a lot of people in Kenya, who are always ready to criticise but I accept it because criticism is part of my job,” Migne is quoted by the Standard Newspaper.

“I knew this would be part of my job even before coming to Kenya, therefore I’m not under any pressure.

“I am under contract. My passion is my job. I led Kenya back to Afcon after 15 years, so why should I be under pressure? You can decide to talk about pressure, but for me I’m being realistic.”

midfielder Dennis Odhiambo, who has been named the captain of the youthful squad, and Wazito’s new signing Bernard Ochieng, are the only two players who featured for Kenya in to have made the trip.

Sunday's encounter comes barely a month after the Harambee Stars twice came from behind to beat the Taifa Stars 3-2 during the Afcon East African derby in Cairo.

The winner on aggregate of the encounter will tackle Sudan in the final qualifying round.