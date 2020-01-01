Chan 2020: Ndayiragije in shock after wayward Mkude skips Tanzania camp

The Burundian coach left stunned by the actions of the Taifa Stars midfielder who failed to show up for training for Chan

coach Etienne Ndayiragije was left in shock after midfielder Jonas Mkude failed to make it to camp despite being called to do so.

Taifa Stars were in camp preparing for the 2020 African Nation Championship (Chan) competition before the team’s camp was dissolved on Tuesday by Tanzania Prime Minister, who announced cancelation of all sporting activities and events of a huge public nature, as part of strengthening preventive measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking earlier on the day before the camp was dissolved, the Burundian tactician said he was not sure why the Simba SC player had not reported to camp.

“Until now, I have no official information where he is,” Ndayiragije is quoted by Daily News. “His teammates joined the camp immediately but for him, I cannot say where he may be.”

Daily News further reports that this was not the first time for Mkude to go AWOL. He did the same during the reign of former Taifa Stars coach, Nigerian legend Emmanuel Amunike and was dropped from the team.

Amunike said then after dropping the player: “I’m not interested whether the player is my brother or not, I’m interested in what the player can give to the team.

“I’ve to be honest and clear in my judgment. I know you have your interests in whom you like and whom you do not like to be in the team but for me as a coach, all my players are equal.

“I treat them all in the same manner but if you don’t have discipline you have no room in the team.”

Caf has already moved to postpone the tournament meant for local-based players owing to the coronavirus.