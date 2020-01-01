Chan 2020: Ndayiragije hints at picking new Tanzania players for tournament

The coach said the stars who helped them qualify for the competition did their part and others will now be given chance to feature

head coach Etienne Ndayiragije has hinted he will pick new players for the upcoming African Nations Championship (Chan) in .

Ndayiragije made the claim after he attended Tuesday's match between Mbao FC and Singida United which the former won 3-1. The coach stated he was at the match on a scouting mission before finally naming his squad for the April 4-25 event.

“This is why I attended the match [Mbao FC vs Singida United] in order to see who, I can include in my team for the tournament. I will crisscross the country as I scout for potential new players because those who helped us qualify, honestly, I think their job is done,” Ndayiragije told Mwanaspoti.

The Burundian coach also explained why they might need not a long period of training before leaving for the West African nation

“I think we are good to go and we will need just one or two weeks for the preparations. The most important thing is to get players ready for the tournament,” he said.

With Tanzania returning to the tournament after a very long time in the cold, Ndayiragije says he is hopeful of a better outing in Cameroon.

“I have great belief Tanzania will do a good job in the tournament as I know we qualified because we were capable of, we had the quality and we are going to prepare well for the competition,” the coach concluded.

“I know the opponents are good but we are also good in our way.”

Tanzania are in Group D alongside Zambia, Namibia and Guinea.