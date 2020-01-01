Chan 2020: McKinstry includes injured Lukwago in Uganda provisional squad

The custodian was expected to miss the biennial tournament but the coach is confident he will recover in time

coach Johnathan McKinstry has named a provisional squad for the upcoming African Nations Championship (Chan) including Charles Lukwago.

McKinstry has included injured KCCA FC goalkeeper Lukwago and has defended his choice with the hope the custodian will be fit before the March 4-25 competition in .

He has also revealed how they will help the Uganda (UPL) champions goalkeeper to recover fast and perhaps be part of the travelling contingent.

McKinstry has picked a strong side consisting of strikers who have had a real impact for their clubs in the league in recent matches.

Joackiam Ojera and Cromwell Rwothomio both of URA FC have had a tangible impact on the club's outings especially in 2020 where they have only lost one match.

Fahad Bayo of Vipers SC and Aheebwa Brian of Mbarara City also earned McKinstry's faith and will have to fight hard against Rwothomio and Ojera in order to make it into the final squad.

“If we have good preparation, we shall do well,” McKinstry told the media as he unveiled the squad in Kampala.

“We believe in the group of players summoned as the majority of the players who played at the 2019 Cecafa tournament have been retained.

“We believe [Charles] Lukwago will be back to full fitness. He is a good goalkeeper for us and we would do so for any player on the team.

“Next week, we are flying in a specialist from the United Kingdom to work on his recovery.”

Uganda Cranes are expected to play Zambia and Mali in friendly matches before the March tournament where they are in Group C alongside champions , neighbours Rwanda and Togo.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lukwago Charles -KCCA, Mutakubwa Joel -Kyetume, Alionzi Nafian -URA, Keni Saidi -SC Villa, Kiwanuka Edwin -Bright Stars

Defenders: Kizza Mustapha -KCCA, Ndahiro Derrick -SC Villa, Achai Herbert -KCCA,

Willa Paul -Vipers, Mandela Ashraf, Wasswa Geoffry -Vipers, Lwaliwa Halid- Vipers, Mbowa Patrick Revita John -KCCA, Kato Samuel -KCCA Mujuzi Mustafa -Proline

Midfielders: Kagimu Shafique -URA, Saidi Kyeyune -URA, Anukani Bright -Proline, Mucureezi Paul -Vipers, Mutyaba Mike -KCCA, Watambala Karim -Vipers, Ssenyonjo Hassan - Wakiso Giants, Owori David -SC Villa, Olit Ibrahim -Mbarara City, Poloto Julius - KCCA,

Forwards: Kigozi Samson, Ssekajjugo Vianne -Wakiso Giants, Karisa Milton -Vipers, Ojera Joackiam -URA, Bayo Fahad -Vipers, Mukwala Stephen -Maroons, Cromwell Rwothomio -URA, Aheebwa Brian -Mbarara City.