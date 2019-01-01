Chan 2020: Kenya will beat Tanzania at home - Francis Xavier

Xavier believes past record and home advantage will tilt victory the way of the Harambee Stars against the Taifa Stars

AFC legend and former midfielder Francis Xavier is confident will defeat in the second leg of their African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier.

The Harambee Stars will play host to the Taifa Stars, having recorded a 0-0 draw in the first leg encounter in Dar es Salaam last week, and Xavier believes everything points to a Kenyan victory on Sunday in Kasarani.

"All the time we have been doing good against the Tanzanians and I am afraid they [Taifa Stars] will come to Kenya and fight hard to prove a point," Xavier told Goal.

"But I am very sure we will withstand the pressure they will put on us as we are at home and we must also exploit the home advantage fully. Previous records will also spin the match into our favour."

However, the former coach warned coach Sebastien Migne's players on complacency when they play a team they also defeated 3-2 in the African Cup of Nations in in June.

"The Harambee Stars should not be on their comfort zone as they need to fight until the last minute. A positive result is very important and that should be the only focus for our players and nothing else," Xavier concluded.