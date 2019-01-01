Chan 2020: Kenya vs. Tanzania tie hangs in the balance

Football Kenya Federation confirms to Goal the Harambee Stars might be forced to skip their return leg owing to lack of funds from the government

The Football Federation (FKF) are contemplating withdrawing the Harambee Stars from the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

Kenya managed a 0-0 draw against in the first leg in Dar es Salaam last week, but Goal can reveal the return leg set for Sunday at Kasarani might not be played.

This is after the Kenyan government failed to approve and remit the Sh19 million budget set aside by the FKF to prepare the team for the two-legged fixture.

According to FKF CEO Barry Otieno, should Kenya skip the return leg, then the country will face sanctions from Caf, which includes a two-year ban from all football-related activities.

“We have not received any money from the government towards Chan preparations and we travelled to Tanzania to play the first leg without money,” Otieno told Goal in an interview on Wednesday.

“We are, however, hopeful the government will do something before the weekend match otherwise we will face Caf sanctions if we miss the return leg.”

Efforts by Goal to reach out to government officials bore no fruit as the telephone calls went unanswered.

Article continues below

However, the latest instance of the government not issuing funds as requested by the FKF could be related to a statement issued by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed.

After hosting the Harambee Stars to a luncheon following their exit from the in , she said: “I hope FKF have saved enough money from the Afcon budget to honour their Chan matches against Tanzania."

The winner of the Kenya-Tanzania fixture is set to face Sudan in the next round.