Chan 2020: Kenya need fans' support against Tanzania – Dennis Odhiambo

The Harambee Stars captain sends a plea to fans to turn out in large numbers as they lock horns against the Taifa Stars in a Chan qualifier

Harambee Stars captain Dennis Odhiambo has urged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers and support the team against on Sunday.

and Taifa Stars are facing off again in the return leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers, with the winner set to advance to the final qualifying round.

The midfielder believes the fans can make all the difference by helping the team get the much-needed win and a passage to the next stage.

“We are playing at home against a good side, and we need all the support to stand a chance of making it to the final round,” Odhiambo told Goal in an interview.

“The fans can make this happen, we need them in the stadium, we need their support because it will motivate us and help us give our best.

“There is no better feeling than playing at home under huge support from fellow Kenyans, this is something which we want to achieve together and I urge you [fans] to come out in large numbers and support us.”

The two sides played out 0-0 draw in the first leg contest played in Dar es Salaam, leaving both East African neighbours with a chance of advancing.

This is the first time the two countries have been paired in the Chan qualifiers and the aggregate winner will play Sudan in the final round.

The match will kick off at 4pm (EAT) time.