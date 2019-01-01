Chan 2020: Kenya must take a cautious approach against Tanzania – Kenneth Muguna

Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna remains confident Kenya will eliminate Tanzania when they face off in the return leg on Sunday

Harambee Stars midfielder Kenneth Muguna is confident will defeat to advance to the next round of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

The two countries met on Sunday in Dar es Salaam, but ended up firing blanks in a 0-0 draw.

However, the midfielder has also warned against complacency, saying the visitors will be pushing for the away goal.

Article continues below

“The main thing we wanted was a win and a clean sheet away, yes we have a clean sheet but not a win. The second leg will be at home and I believe we will make things better by getting maximum points,” Muguna told Goal.

“We will have to be cautious though because we understand they will also push to get a goal because they want to advance as well. However, if everyone does his job effectively, there will be nothing to worry about.”

The return leg will be played in Nairobi this Sunday and any win will see Kenya through, but a scoring draw will guarantee Taifa Stars progression.