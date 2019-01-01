Chan 2020: Kenya must improve offensively against Tanzania – Sebastien Migne

The Harambee Stars coach has praised his side's defensive abilities against Tanzania, but believes their creative department needs work

coach Sebastien Migne has challenged his charges to improve on their attacking play when they face in the return leg of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars managed to register a 0-0 draw in the first leg fixture played in Dar es Salaam at the weekend.

Coach Migne has hailed the team’s defensive display against the Taifa Stars but insists they will have to sharpen their claws upfront if they are to get a win which will seal their place in the final qualification round.

“Collectively we were strong defensively so now we need to improve and develop better link-up offensively if we are to get the win at home,” Migne told Goal after the team arrived from Tanzania on Monday.

“It was not so bad, it was a good result away from home and one week ago we didn’t know how it will be possible to achieve it with a new team because we lost a lot of local players during the window market and after the in .”

Migne has also praised Wazito FC midfielder Musa Masika, who was handed his first start for the national team against Tanzania.

“For example, it was a very good experience for Musa [Masika], and by starting the game, it means he deserves it,” Migne continued.

“He [Masika] showed me some answers in training before we left for Tanzania the reason why I gave him the starting role and he will now need to show me the same attitude again in the training sessions and during the return leg because nothing is important than gaining experience.”

The return leg will take place at Moi Stadium, Kasarani, with Sudan awaiting the winner in the final round of the 2020 qualifiers.