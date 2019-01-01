Chan 2020: Kenya and Tanzania set to face-off yet again

The two-legged qualifiers will be played in Dar es Salaam and in Nairobi in July and August respectively

and will renew their regional rivalry once more as they are set to meet again in the 2020 African Nations Championships (Chan) qualifiers.

Kenya will play the first round of the two-legged qualifiers in Dar es Salaam on July 27 before a return match in Nairobi on August 4.

This is expected to be the first time Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars lock horns after the 2019 group stage match, which Kenya won 3-2 on June 27.

Initially, Kenya was set to face Burundi but the change was necessitated by Caf's decision to add Djibouti into the qualifying phase of the tournament.

The aggregate winner will have to square it with either Ethiopia or Djibouti in the second round of the qualifiers on a date not yet confirmed.

The tournament is exclusively reserved for players actively featuring in their respective national championships. It will be held in Ethiopia in January 2020.

Coach Sebastien Migne had already announced his squad to participate in the qualifiers matches.

Goalkeepers: Farouk Shikalo, John Oyemba, Brian Bwire,

Defenders: Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango, Bernard Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Michael Kibwage, Andrew Juma, David Ochieng, David Owino, Eric Juma,

Midfielders: Roy Okal, Teddy Osok, Patillah Omotto, Dennis Odhiambo, Ibrahim Shambi, Duke Abuya, Whyvonne Izusa, Cliff Nyakeya, Kenneth Muguna, Francis Kahata, Samuel Onyango, Paul Were, Abdalla Hassan, Joe Waithera,

Forwards: John Avire, Sydney Lokale, Nicholas Kipkirui, Piston Mutamba, Allan Wanga, Enos Ochieng.

Meanwhile, will face Somalia in Mogadishu in the first leg between 26th to 28th July, with the second leg expected to be played between August 2 to August 4. Initially, Uganda were expected to face Sudan.