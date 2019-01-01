Chan 2020: Kenneth Muguna makes Harambee Stars provisional squad

Coach Migne has added Duke Abuya, Kenneth Muguna and James Saruni in the provisional squad set to face Tanzania later in July

Harambee Stars head coach Sébastien Migné has named the provisional squad for the upcoming Africa Nations Championships (Chan) qualifier against on July 28.

goalkeeper James Saruni, midfielder Duke Abuya and Kenneth Muguna of are the new faces added into the team. Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Paul Were and John Avire have kept their positions even after participating in the (Afcon) in .

The players are expected to assemble on July 19 at MISC, Kasarani for a training camp before they face Tiafa Stars yet again after humbling them 3-2 in Afcon's Group C match in June.

The second leg will be played in Nairobi on August 4, 2019, with the aggregate winner of the two-legged qualifier facing either Djibouti or Ethiopia in the last qualifying round.

Defenders: Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Yusuf Mainge ( ), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng ( ), Mike Kibwage (KCB), Andrew Juma ( ), David Owino (Mathare United).

Midfielders: Dennis Odhiambo ( ), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Paul Were (AFC ), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards),

Forwards: John Avire (Sofapaka), Musa Masika (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars).

The tournament is reserved for players exclusively active in their respective national championships and will be staged in January 2020.